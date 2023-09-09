PM Modi has not responded to request of all party meeting delegation: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi, (Karnataka) Sept 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Modi has not responded to the request of meeting an all party delegation from the state which had sought Modi’s time to deliberate between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery dispute.

Talking to media persons at Hubballi Airport, the Chief Minister said that although the state government is ready to launch the Mahadayi project, the forest and environment clearance has not been obtained from the central government.

He said that all related reports have been sent to the Centre.

On JDS is BJP's B team, the Chief Minister said that they got annoyed with him when he said that JDS is BJP's B team. “The Janata Dal, a party that claims to be secular, has united with the communalists. Former prime minister Deve Gowda used to say that he would not join with other parties for any reason. But MLA G.T Deve Gowda is saying that he is joining hands with BJP for the survival of the party. It shows that the JDS party has no ideology,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that JDS has proved that they are ready to do anything for power.

Reacting to the issues of ‘Hijab’, ‘Halal’, ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Sanatana Dharma’; the Chief Minister said that the ‘Hijab’ and ‘Halal’ issues are in the court.

He said the cabinet has taken a decision to conduct an inquiry regarding the uniforms distributed to children under Vidya Vikas scheme from Karnataka textiles organisation.

“Since payment is also made, it has been decided that the concerned people will be held responsible. Inquiry is underway and action will be taken for repayment of the amount from the concerned,” the Chief Minister said.

On farmers' protest, the Chief Minister said that there was not enough rain in August. “Pumpsets should be properly maintained in summer. Due to this, a large amount of electricity is consumed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the measures are being taken to supply electricity by purchasing electricity from outside to solve the problems of farmers.

On Congress President not getting an invite for G20, the Chief Minister said that Kharge is officially the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and it is wrong not to invite him for the G20 meeting.

The Chief Minister said that a request has been submitted to the Center to revise the guidelines for providing relief to drought declared areas, but no response has been received so far.

“In the drought declared areas, the state government undertakes many measures including drinking water, assistance for sowing. But the timely help should come from the central government,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to some Congress enthusiasts hoping for Siddaramaiah to become Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that in a democracy, anyone can become a Prime Minister.

“Modi became a Prime Minister, directly from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he has no interest in national politics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.