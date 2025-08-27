PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishes for everyone's happiness, peace

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the happiness and well-being of all citizens.

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion, filled with devotion and faith, bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes and prayed for prosperity in people's lives.

"Heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious festival of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to Ganpati Bappa for happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings through a post on social media, stating, "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh Ji infuse happiness, peace, and prosperity into all our lives. With His blessings, may India continue to progress on the path of unity, harmony, and development. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X to extend his prayers on the occasion.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious festival of worship of Lord Shri Ganesh, the destroyer of obstacles, 'Shri Ganesh Chaturthi'! May Lord Siddhivinayak bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and good health," he posted.

The celebrations stretch over ten days, with beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha installed in homes and public pandals decorated with flowers, lights, and traditional sweets such as modaks.

The ten-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by prayers, aartis, and community festivities, culminating in the Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.