PM Modi condoles deaths in TN firecracker factory explosion

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a mishap at a firecracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister Office tweeted.

Nine people have been killed while eleven others sustained injuries following an explosion at a firecracker godown in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The owner of the godown along with his wife and two children have also died in the explosion. The other deceased have been identified as Rajeswari (45) -- owner of an eatery, two others -- Ibrahim (21) and Imran (8). Two more bodies are yet to be identified.

Police said that the blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder at an eatery adjacent to the godown. The explosion resulted in a massive fire which engulfed the godown, house, welding unit, and a restaurant.

Police said that few bodies are still trapped under the cement rubble. They said that the fire and rescue services along with the police are trying their best to remove the rubble to reach the bodies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has paid condolences and announced a compensation of Rs three lakhs for the deceased families.

The government also announced compensation of Rs one lakh to those who have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. An amount of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for those who have suffered minor injuries.

