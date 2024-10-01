PM Modi blasts Cong's politics of 'false promises', invokes Haryana's hard work culture

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Amid the heated campaigning ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted the Congress for its politics of "false promises" and said that the party is day-dreaming of forming the next government in Haryana which will never succeed.

Addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Palwal district, PM Modi also showered praise on the hard work culture of the state.

"Haryana has taught us to work and do it hard. Congress' formula is - neither work nor let others work. Congress' politics is limited only to false promises, whereas BJP's politics is based on hard work and results," PM Modi said.

Making an appeal to Haryana residents to re-elect the BJP with a vast majority, the Prime Minister said: "Haryana has a track record that whichever government is in power at the Centre, the same government is formed in Haryana also."

PM Modi cited the example of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that Congress tried to woo the electorate with its fake promises in those states but was given a befitting reply by the people. He added the party would meet the same fate in Haryana.

Speaking about infighting within the Congress party, he said that their fracas is being watched by people including the Dalit community.

"The Dalit community has decided that they will not be fooled by father-son and party's dynastic politics and will vote on the basis of merit and for the one who works for their causes," he said, amid loud applause from the public.

PM Modi blamed the Congress party for keeping the citizens bereft of basic amenities despite being in power for about 60-70 years

"Even today, people do not have access to drinking water, pucca houses, sanitation and toilets," the Prime Minister remarked.

"The Congress objected and obstructed the construction of Ram Temple, it did not allow people of Jammu and Kashmir to have full constitutional rights," PM Modi said, and also slammed the party for its audacity and gumption to think of forming the government despite years of misgovernance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.