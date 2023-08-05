Is PM Modi afraid of Rahul’s participation in no confidence motion, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Congress on Saturday again attacked the government after the membership of former party chief Rahul Gandhi was not restored saying that 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his unjustified conviction and asked is Prime Minister Narendra Modi afraid of his participation in the no confidence motion.

Congress general secretary Jairma Ramesh in a tweet said: “26 hours after Rahul Gandhi was ‘convicted’ by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction.”

“Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet? Is the Prime Minister afraid of his participation in the No Confidence Motion?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

His remarks came in the wake of the Lok Sabha secretariat not restoring Rahul Gandhi's membership even a day after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in connection with the 'Modi surname' remarks case.

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the SC stayed the conviction that cost him his membership as a Lok Sabha MP saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

