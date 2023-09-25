Playing Bengali in 'Sultan Of Delhi' was very 'exciting' for Anjumm Shharma

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Anjumm Shharma is set to take audiences back to the 1960’s as the enthusiastic and flirty Bengali in 'Sultan Of Delhi'.

From printed shirts, leather jackets, bell bottoms and a perfect scarf to complete his look, the actor will leave you wanting for more in 'Sultan Of Delhi'.

Talking about his role, Anjumm said: "Playing Bengali was very exciting for me due to the character’s personality; all quirky, flirty and fun. Moreover what appealed the most to me were his costumes and looks that are unique and exclusive to my character."

"To become Bengali and understand his mannerisms, I used to practice in front of a mirror everyday and rehearse my lines so that I could ace it to perfection and get into the skin of the character," he said.

He concluded: "Additionally Bengali has an element where he is always seen wearing a scarf and that became the centerpiece of my entire look and was incorporated in the series. I consider it my lucky scarf."

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-Directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

'Sultan Of Delhi' is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.