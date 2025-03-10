People felt happy taking a dip in Ganga's pure water: Leaders reject Raj Thackeray’s remarks on Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Political leaders from Maharashtra have strongly reacted to the controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President, Raj Thackeray, regarding the Ganga water during the recent Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Raj Thackeray mocked the devotees who bathed in the Ganga during the religious event, claiming the river remains polluted despite various efforts to clean it.

Raj Thackeray said, "I have been hearing that the Ganga will be cleaned since the time of the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The truth is that the Ganga has still not been cleaned. We call it Ganga Ma, but not a single river in the country is clean."

He further stated that he refused to touch the Ganga water brought by one of his close aides, suggesting that the river was still polluted.

In response to Raj Thackeray’s remarks, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Sanjay Gaikwad dismissed them as baseless.

He said, "Ganga’s water is so pure, and when so many people went there and took a dip, they felt happy doing so. He is making baseless statements. I don’t follow him on this."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC, Amol Mitkari, also responded to the issue, emphasising that attending the Maha Kumbh was a personal choice.

Mitkari commented, "Going to the Maha Kumbh is a matter of personal opinion. After going to the Maha Kumbh, many people faced unfortunate incidents that cost them their lives. Some people didn’t feel it was appropriate to go. I personally didn’t feel the need to go."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader and MLA, Rohit Pawar, who participated in the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip in the Ganga, acknowledged the concerns raised by Raj Thackeray about the river's pollution but urged caution when discussing sensitive issues.

Pawar remarked, "I went to take a holy dip in the Ganga during Maha Kumbh. It is part of our faith. However, there are some pollutants visible in the water. Raj Thackeray was also talking about pollution in Ganga water, but one should be very careful when speaking about such a sentimental issue as it might hurt people's sentiments."

Raj Thackeray’s statements have sparked a political debate, with leaders from various parties defending the religious importance of the Maha Kumbh and the Ganga while acknowledging concerns about the river's cleanliness.

