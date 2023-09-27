Pending Bills with Kerala Governor, govt mulls legal steps

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) After a lull, the tiff between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appears to be set to resume, with the state government all set to take the legal route, approaching the apex court, over pending bills.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Vijayan said the Governor has with him eight Bills passed by the Assembly for long.

"Three of these Bills are lying with him (for over a year) and one of it with him for around 22 months. Another three is with him for around a year, while two are from less than a year," he said.

"The Governor had doubts and clarifications and all of it were either cleared by Ministers or top bureaucrats in person. One must not forget that all these Bills are passed after due deliberations and scrutinised by committees and then keeping it on hold doesn’t augur well for democratic traditions," Vijayan added.

"All know that the Telangana government had such an experience and they sought a legal remedy. We too also have taken legal advice from jurist Fali S.Nariman and even have talked with veteran lawyer K.K.Venugopal to represent the state at the apex court," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.