A peek into Kareena's Mother's Day celebration; asks fans to guess who ate the cake

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek into her Mother's Day celebrations on Monday, giving a glimpse into the yummy homemade chocolate cake.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' actress posted a series of pictures showcasing the chocolate cake prepared at her home.

Candid shots capture Kareena's kids, Taimur and Jeh, thoroughly enjoying the dessert.

The post is captioned: "Guess who ate all my Mother's Day CAKE," followed by a rainbow and red heart emojis.

Fans chimed in with comments like, "I know Jeh baba right???" and "Jeh and tim tim".

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma playing pivotal roles.

She next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

