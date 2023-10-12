Pawan Khera appointed as Congress observer to oversee media preparations in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed Pawan Khera as party observer to oversee the media preparations for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Pawan Khera as the AICC Observer to oversee the media preparations for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan 2023, with immediate effect."

The appointment of Khera, who is also the party's media and publicity department chairman and a CWC member, comes days after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for 200 member Rajasthan assembly.

Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

