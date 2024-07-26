Paris Olympics: Hockey captain Harmanpreet emphasises importance of ‘starting well’ against NZ

Paris, July 26 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh exuded confidence ahead of their campaign opener against New Zealand at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking about New Zealand in particular, they have been a strong opponent for India - and memories of their 3-3 (4-5 SO) result at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year are a reminder to not get complacent against this opponent.

"We have always seen New Zealand as a strong opponent and have discussed this team in detail during our team briefs. It is good to be reminded of the World Cup match against them, so we know we can't drop the momentum at any point in the game. It's important for us to start well and keep up the pressure through the game," said Harmanpreet.

Having arrived in Europe a little over two weeks ago, the Indian side has gone through a 3-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, played high-octane practice matches against Malaysia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain in the days leading up to their first Pool B match here.

"We had some really good practice matches before we arrived in Paris and the experience as a unit in Switzerland was something unique, nothing like what we have done in the past. We are in a good place mentally and physically to begin our campaign," expressed the Captain.

Grouped along with reigning Olympic Champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, India need to be on top of their game if they wish to extend their dominance as the most successful men’s hockey side in the history of the Olympics.

"The atmosphere here in the Games Village is extremely good. Meeting with athletes from our Indian contingent and to see how much support we have within our own contingent has been quite overwhelming and this motivates us all the more to do well," added Harmanpreet.

Adding to Harmanpreet's views, vice captain Hardik Singh said, "The moment we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here and the team is super excited. Of course, there is some nervousness too and that is always good before any big game."

India will take on New Zealand at 9:00 pm IST on Saturday (July 27) in their first Pool B match.

"We have learnt to deal with pressures of an event like the Olympic Games, we are here on a mission to change the colour of our medal and yes, we are in a tough pool with teams and they are serious contenders for a medal in Paris but on a good day, we have proven to be better than the rest and that's the mindset we will carry into this tournament," concluded Hardik.

