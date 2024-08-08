Paris Olympics: This is the best way to finish, with a medal, says Sreejesh on his last international match for India

Paris, Aug 8 (IANS) Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match for India, said it is a better way to finish an Olympic Games with a medal as India clinched a bronze after defeating Spain 2-1 in a thrilling match at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Before the start of the Olympics, Sreejesh announced that this would be his final tournament in Indian colours and remained committed to his decision after a historic quadrennial event. Paris was Sreejesh's fourth Olympic Games.

Sreejesh was the backbone of the Indian defense during the campaign and played a pivotal role in the bronze-winning team. He stood like a wall in between his goalposts and saved several goals for the team.

"I think this is the better way to finish an Olympic Games, with a medal. We are not going home empty-handed, that's a great thing," Sreejesh said on JioCinema.

"I respect the sentiments of people (who may have wanted him to continue). But, some decisions are hard, but taking a decision at the right time makes the situation more beautiful. So, my decision stays," he added after the match.

The custodian went on to hail the commitment of his teammates and recalled the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal feat that instilled confidence in the team.

"The team did a wonderful job and made this game so beautiful. Tokyo has a special place in my heart. That (bronze) gave us back the confidence that we can win medals (in Olympics)," the 36-year-old from Kerala said.

Before the bronze medal match against Spain, Sreejesh had said his journey of playing the sport internationally has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, and for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams. Jai Hind," wrote Sreejesh in a post on social media.

Sreejesh had produced two match-defining saves in the quarterfinal shoot-out against Great Britain, and helped India enter the semifinal of the hockey event in the Olympics for a second consecutive time. He was a member of the bronze medal-winning hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, giving India its first-ever medal in the sport at the mega quadrennial event since 1980.

Sreejesh, who debuted in 2006, has also been a member of the 2022 Asian Games gold medal-winning side, as well as winning the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions and of the 2015 team that won the bronze medal in the FIH Hockey World League Final. He was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

At the 2014 Asian Games, Sreejesh stood like a wall in the final to keep Pakistan at bay in the penalty shoot-out. He has also been conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2017. Sreejesh was also a part of the Indian squad that won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games and a gold medal at last year’s Asian Games.

