Paris Hilton sings ‘Sanasa’ catchphrase to her kids during playtime

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Reality star and socialite Paris Hilton is singing to two of her adoring fans, her kids. She recently took to her Instagram, and shared a sweet video in which she is seen holding a toy microphone and kneeling on the floor next to son Phoenix, and daughter, London.

The reality star and Phoenix then sang the word ‘sanasa’ which Simple Life fans will recognize as the show’s sing-songy catchphrase, typically sung by Hilton and best friend Nicole Richie at random moments, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Phoenix and London then bang on a tiny bongo drum as Hilton laughs. “Baby P’s new favorite song!#Sanasa”, Hilton wrote in the caption of her post.

As per ‘People’, Hilton and her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix and London via surrogate in 2023. The star opened up about the same last year, revealing what she found to be the most surprising part of motherhood.

“It's just how much love I could have for someone”, she said. “I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way. I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have”.

Since then, Hilton has shared many loving tributes to her children, including a recent Thanksgiving post.

“This Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. I’m so thankful for my beautiful family and my precious babies who bring endless love, happiness and laughter into my life every day. Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”, she shared in her Instagram post.

