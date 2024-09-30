Parents protest after UKG girl sexually assaulted at school in MP's Ratlam

Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a girl of UKG Class was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in Madhya Pradesh, triggering a massive protest by the parents on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ratlam district, over 300 km from the state capital Bhopal. The incident came to light after the girl told her mother about the 'bad touch' by a boy, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the UKG girl complained about pain in her private part on September 27 when she returned home from school.

However, the incident was reported on Monday after the police took the victim to the school's room where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 16-year-old.

According to police, the father of the accused boy is a watchman of the school and the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the room allotted for him.

"The accused, who is a class 10th student in the same school, took the girl into the room located on the third floor of the building and assaulted her. The accused, who is a minor, has been detained," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Khakha said.

The accused boy has been booked under sections 65-ii and 75 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Enraged over the shocking incident, the victim's parents and family members staged a protest on Monday, alleging the incident occurred due to negligence from the school staff.

The parents of other students also joined the protest and raised their apprehension about the safety of the children. They also demanded action against the top management of the school, including the director and principal.

Police reached the school and whisked away the principal and other staff members from the back door. The parents continued their protest sitting in the school premises, amid tight security from the police till Monday evening.

The shocking incident comes over a week after a nursery girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher at a school in Bhopal.

Following that incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed MP Police to conduct inspections at schools to ensure that the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the safety and security of children are complied with at schools in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.