Pankaj Tripathi: Always believed that an actor’s real success lies in love, respect of audience

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi was recently invited as the Guest of Honour for the annual India Day Parade in New York, where he obliged a sea of fans for pictures as he believes that an actor’s real success lies in the love and respect of the audiences.

After the event, a swarm of fans requested for pictures with the actor. Due to security reasons and safety protocols, the area was barricaded, limiting the interaction between the acclaimed actor and his fans.

However, that did not stop Pankaj, who leaned down on the floor to pose for selfies with those behind the barricades, ensuring that as many people as possible could capture a moment.

Talking about the experience, Pankaj said: “I have always believed that an actor’s real success lies in the love and respect of the audience. My fans have supported me throughout my journey, and I feel it’s my duty to reciprocate that love in whatever way I can.

He said that India Day Parade in New York was a special occasion.

Pankaj, whose latest release ‘Stree 2’ has created a tizzy at the box-office, added: “And I was overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the people there. When I saw how much it meant to them to take a picture with me, I couldn’t let a barricade stand in the way. I’m deeply grateful for the love they’ve shown me, and moments like these remind me why I chose this profession.”

Pankaj was the guest of honour at this year's India Day Parade in New York.

The event was held at Madison Avenue, New York and was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). The India Day Parade is a cherished event that brings together thousands of people to celebrate with vibrant floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances.

The FIA aims to promote Indian culture and heritage while fostering a sense of community among Indian-Americans.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.