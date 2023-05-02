Panic near petrol pump after loud sound in J&K's Jammu

Jammu, May 2 (IANS) Panic gripped the Narwal area in J&K's Jammu city after people heard a loud sound fearing it to be a blast.

Police said there was no blast, but a short circuit near the petrol pump in the Narwal area which resulted in momentary panic among the bystanders.

"There was no blast in the area. Things have returned to normal", police said.

Further details were awaited.

