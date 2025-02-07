‘Panchayat’ star Jitendra Kumar talks about Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Bada Naam Karenge

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) “Panchayat” star Jitendra Kumar, who is popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, is set to make a special appearance in filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya’s “Bada Naam Karenge”, marking his first collaboration with the Rajshri Productions. The actor says it “feels like rekindling an old spark.”

Jitendra said: “I'm thrilled to be a part of Bada Naam Karenge, and I'm grateful to Rajshri Productions for having me on board. Working with Palash Vaswani has been an absolute delight. We've known each other since our early days in the industry, and collaborating again—this time with Rajshri Productions; feels like rekindling an old spark.”

“I hope the show carries the depth of timeless love while wrapping the audience in the warmth of familiarity and belonging.”

The project also reunites him with director Palash Vaswani, with whom he shares a long-standing creative bond from earlier days in their industry.

Director Palash Vaswani said that Jitendra's cameo in Bada Naam Karenge is a wonderful surprise for our audience.

“We've had a great time working together in the past, and having him on board for this project has been just as rewarding. His energy, stature and talent will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the story.”

A heartwarming love story, Bada Naam Karenge premieres on Sony LIV on February 7. The series also stars Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.

Jitendra starred in Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013 which instantly went viral and crossed 3 million views. Since then, he has portrayed several characters in TVF videos which includes Tech Conversations With Dad, A Day With, TVF Bachelors, Kota Factory and many others.

Apart from TVF videos on YouTube, Kumar has played a few significant roles in comedy sketches, movies and web series.

He is predominantly famous for his character Jitendra Maheshwari, a frustrated corporate employee from TVF Pitchers, Gittu, a confused bridegroom from Permanent Roommates and Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory.

He made his film debut with Shuruat Ka Interval. He starred as the lead in the web-series Panchayat. He plays Abhishek Tripathi, a young urban secretary of a Panchayat office in the rural town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh.

