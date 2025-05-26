Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 portal launched to boost grassroot governance

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a bid to enable panchayats systematically assess and improve their performance across key areas of governance and service delivery, the Centre on Monday launched the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 portal.

PAI is an assessment framework developed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to enable performance tracking of over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats across nine themes aligned with the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

While PAI Version 1.0 served as the baseline and covered data from 2.16 lakh Gram Panchayats across 29 States/UTs, PAI Version 2.0 represents a major leap forward in functionality, efficiency, and usability.

“The transition from PAI 1.0 to 2.0 reflects a focused refinement of the framework, with a sharper and more practical set of indicators and data points to improve usability and reliability while retaining thematic comprehensiveness,” said the ministry.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasised the transformational potential of the PAI 2.0 in enabling panchayats to systematically assess and improve their performance across key areas of governance and service delivery.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks, he said, “We must now take that spirit forward in our Panchayats. When we record accurate data, we do not merely count; we contribute to the nation’s transformation”.

He highlighted that the PAI is not just a data collection tool but a mechanism to institutionalize transparent, accountable and performance-based Panchayat-level governance.

Bharadwaj urged the ground functionaries to enter accurate data on the PAI portal 2.0 that will give a comprehensive view for holistic development of India.

“PAI data serves as the bedrock for equitable development, transparency, and participatory governance,” he added.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, noted that “India’s SDG data availability has risen from 55 per cent to nearly 95 per cent in the last five years.

He highlighted how the PAI framework, through improved standardisation, harmonisation and visualisation, advances the national goal of inclusive, outcome-oriented governance.

