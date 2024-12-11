Pamela Anderson's ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit to be showcased in exhibition

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson's iconic fiery red swimsuit from “Baywatch” will be displayed at an exhibition at London's Design Museum.

The swimsuit will be showcased in the 'Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style'. The 57-year-old actress wore the red bathing suit during her stint on the hit TV show between 1992 and 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Amber Butchart, the guest curator of 'Splash!', said: "It's incredible to be showing Pamela Anderson's iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit in the exhibition, especially at this pivotal point when she has reclaimed her own image, and has designed and modelled her own swimwear."

The new exhibition will focus on Britain's enduring love of swimming and swimwear over the past 100 years.

'Splash!' will feature more than 200 objects and will explore swimming's evolution, in a social, cultural, technological and environmental context, over the last century.

Tim Marlow, the director and CEO of the Design Museum, said: "The story of swimming is more than just a story of sport, as our new exhibition will make abundantly clear.

"By examining the culture of swimming through the lens of design, we will explore a range of evolving ideas about the way we have lived from the beginning of the 20th century to the present, from materials and making to leisure, travel, performance, wellbeing and the environment. It’s another innovative exhibition that will show visitors to the Design Museum the profound impact of design in almost every aspect of our lives."

'Splash!' will open at the Design Museum in London on March 28, and tickets for the exhibition are now on sale.

Anderson rose to prominence after being selected as the February 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month. She holds the record for the most Playboy covers by any individual.

She went on to star in the series “V.I.P.” and “Stacked”. Her film credits include Raw Justice, Barb Wire, Scary Movie 3, Borat, Superhero Movie, Blonde and Blonder, The Institute, Baywatch, City Hunter, and The Last Showgirl . Anderson also appeared in her own reality series Pam: Girl on the Loose among many others.

