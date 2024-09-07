Palestinian girl killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Ramallah, Sep 7 (IANS) A Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli gunfire in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Medical sources told Xinhua news agency on Friday that 13-year-old Bana Baker died from a gunshot wound to the chest during an attack by settlers on the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated a girl with critical chest injuries from live ammunition in Qaryut, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured girl was transported to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, where doctors declared her dead from her injuries.

Her father told Xinhua news agency that Baker was hit by Israeli army gunfire while she was in her room at home with her sisters.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed the village on Friday, attacking residents, throwing stones, and setting fire to the land.

There was no Israeli comment on the incident yet.

The West Bank has been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.

