Pakistan head coach Aqib Javed backs Babar Azam as opener for Champions Trophy

Karachi, Feb 15 (IANS) Pakistan's interim head coach, Aqib Javed, voiced his support for Babar Azam to continue opening the batting for the team ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9.

Following Pakistan's five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the tri-nation ODI series final, Javed addressed concerns about Babar's promotion to the opening position. He endorsed the management's decision to move the star batter up the order and expressed optimism that former captain would thrive in this role during crucial upcoming matches.

“Our rationale behind the change was that if you look at the away series against South Africa, Babar Azam had to bat in the first over in all games. Then Saim got injured, and he had to open in Tests too. These pitches are not troubling the batters at the start, we wanted our best batter to make good use of the powerplay, that suits us more,” Aqib said at post-match press conference.

“So, I think, in these conditions, Babar should open and I am hopeful that he will play a big innings in important matches,” he added.

Despite securing just one win from three matches in the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series, Javed expressed confidence in the squad's potential to "do great" in the upcoming tournament, highlighting that the team has all the necessary foundations in place.

"This team will do great in the Champions Trophy. If this team bats normally and down till number eight you can score 350. If Haris Rauf gets fit and gets in form with Naseem and Shaheen as well as our spinners. This lineup has everything it needs to defeat any team," stated Javed.

“We had to have a spin all-rounder and a pace all-rounder, that is why Khushdil and Faheem are in the team. There should be variety when you are playing tournaments,” he added.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticised team's decision to elevate Babar as opener in Saim Ayub's absence.

"If you had won the tri-nation series, then your confidence level would have been high, every boy's confidence level would have been high," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

"Who is the one who told Babar Azam to open? I am surprised who he is. What crazy people they are (kaise pagal log hai). He was performing well at number three, scoring 50-70 against South Africa, but they stopped that too.

"Now, just 62 runs in three matches in the tri-series. This is the approach, this is the thinking," he lamented.

Pakistan will open their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

