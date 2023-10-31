‘P. I Meena’ trailer gives a peek into dark, intense detective drama

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The upcoming series ‘P.I Meena’ has unveiled its trailer and it boasts of a dark, and intriguing, narrative, showing itself to be hardcore and intense detective drama.

Following a murder made to look like an accident, actress Tanya Maniktala’s character of Meena, a private investigator, ends up encountering something far more dangerous.

Meena is a private investigator and while a brilliant detective as alluded to by the trailer, the cases that she has been handling have been rather menial for her, or at least not satisfactory to her at all.

One day, Meena ends up encountering a case, which may just become for her the case of a lifetime.

The synopsis of the series states: “A young private investigator is the eyewitness of a road accident. A young man is hit by a speeding truck. Happens all the time. Or, does it?

“An existential link to her troubled past and the mother of the dead man draws her into investigating the accident. The world tries to brush it under a thick carpet. But when the accident points to an incredible bio-terror plot, the young PI Meena must fight.”

Combining the suspense and thrills of a neo-noir-murder mystery with elements of action and much violence, ‘PI Meena’ has a very dark aesthetic and boasts great design.

The acting is spot on, as Tanya is able to portray her character in both a typical, as well as a real fashion.

What she investigates is a murder made to look like a road accident, but soon turns into a kind of bio-terrorist plot, as there is a whole new virus that is now leading to many deaths. Alluding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus in ‘PI Meena’ appears to be a kind of privately manufactured bio-weapon, and instead of a terror attack is more of an extortion racket.

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, ‘PI Meena’ starsTanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles and will release on November 3 on Prime Video.

