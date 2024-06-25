Owaisi raises 'Jai Palestine' slogan after taking oath as MP

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbeer Allahu Akbar" after taking oath as the Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad MP began his oath with a few Quranic verses. He took the oath in Urdu and in the name of Allah.

When Owaisi came to the podium for the oath, the BJP MPs raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

After the oath, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said: "Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbeer Allahu Akbar."

Owaisi, who was elected to Parliament for a fifth consecutive term in the elections held last month, later defended raising the slogan ‘Jai Palestine’.

When reporters drew his attention to the criticism from the BJP, he asked which provision of the Constitution he violated. "Have you not heard what they were saying? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to," Owaisi said.

Talking about Palestine, the AIMIM chief said they were oppressed people. "Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.