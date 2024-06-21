Over 5000 attend mega International Day of Yoga celebrations in Nepal

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) In a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal, over 5000 Yoga practitioners participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations organised across 10 cities and municipalities by the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj on Friday.

The IDY events were held in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Lamjung, Lumbini, Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Gaur and Pokhariya.

The event at Rangshala Stadium saw the attendance of Gandaki Province Chief Minister Surender Raj Pandey and Pokhara Metropolitan City Mayor Dhana Raj Acharya, who expressed his gratitude for the large-scale celebration and emphasised the importance of making it an annual event to further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

Naveen Srivastava, India's Ambassador to Nepal, also highlighted the benefits of Yoga for self and society and as an important cultural connection between India and Nepal.

Yoga events were also held at several iconic locations across Nepal on Thursday, including Sarangkot, Pumdikot Shiv Mandir and Shanti Stupa in Pokhara.

On Thursday, a large-scale Yoga event was held at Lumbini with more than 900 participants. Lumbini Chief Minister Jokh Bahadur Mahara and other provincial leaders also attended the event.

Earlier on June 19, more than 450 participants attended the Yoga event organised at the banks of Lake Phewa in Pokhara. Additionally, ayurvedic doctors led yoga sessions for students and faculty at Pokhara University, stressing Yoga's role as a bridge between human consciousness and nature.

A special event was also held at the Pashupatinath Temple featuring a lecture-cum-demonstration on the health benefits of Yoga and Ayurveda for the girls of Maiti Nepal, an organisation dedicated to preventing human trafficking.

Concluding the celebrations, the Indian Embassy will also organise a Yoga event at the scenic Lamjung district in association with the Madhya Nepal Municipality on June 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.