Over 500 skilled fighters were hired for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ war sequence

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The makers of ‘Kanatara Chapter 1’ hired over 500 skilled fighters for a jaw-dropping war sequence for the upcoming film.

According to a statement, the makers are set to introduce a grand war sequence, for which they have hired over 500 skilled fighters. These specialists in action choreography will help craft a war sequence that is unprecedented and visually stunning.

According to a source, production banner Hombale Films are pushing the envelope for the Rishab Shetty-starrer.

“Hombale Films is going all out for Kantara: Chapter 1, bringing together over 500 skilled fighters to create a war sequence like never before. With experts in action choreography leading the way, this promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.”

Set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, “Kantara: Chapter 1” will explore a significant era in Indian history. The Kadambas were influential rulers who shaped the architecture and culture of the region, marking a golden period in Indian history.

“Kantara” is a Kannada-language film. The first installment released in 2022 starring Rishab Shetty in a dual role as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer named Murali.

The film was set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021.The action sequences were choreographed by Vikram More.

It received critical acclaim, with praise for its cast performances, direction, soundtrack, and the portrayal of Bhuta Kola. It was a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, released the same year.

It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India. “Kantara: Chapter 1” serves as a prequel.

Hombale Films have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara : Chapter 1 releasing on 2nd October 2025, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.

