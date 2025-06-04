Over 3.8 MT of non-biodegradable plastic waste recycled in last 3 fiscals: Adani Electricity

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Reaffirming its commitments towards sustainability, Adani Electricity on Wednesday said that it has channelised over 3.8 metric tonnes (MT) of non-biodegradable plastic waste for recycling in the last three financial years.

Ahead of World Environment Day, observed every year on June 5, Adani Electricity stated a remarkable progress in its commitment to environmental stewardship.

It particularly emphasised a drastic reduction and elimination of single-use plastics (SUP) across its operations.

"As the world observes World Environment Day -- this year's theme of #BeatPlasticPollution, we at Adani Electricity reaffirm our unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

"Sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's a core principle guiding our every action. The significant reduction in single-use plastics across our operations underscores our deep commitment to building a greener future. We believe that every step, no matter how small, contributes to a larger, more impactful change for our planet and communities," the spokesperson added.

Ranging from 632.15 kg of non-biodegradable plastic waste in FY23 to 1940 kg of non-biodegradable plastic waste in FY24, the company demonstrated a consistent upward trend in channelising non-biodegradable plastic waste for recycling. In FY25, the figure stood at 1230 kg of non-biodegradable plastic waste recycled.

“This impressive cumulative figure of 3802.15 kilograms highlights the effectiveness of Adani Electricity's robust environmental initiatives,” the company said.

The phased-out single-use plastic items include drinking water bottles and cups, as well as plastic cutlery such as forks, knives, spoons, glasses, plates, chopsticks, and thermocol cups.

It has also eliminated plastic garbage bags (less than 75 microns), gift wrapping papers, and plastic used during Diwali decorations.

Furthermore, plastic food packaging boxes, lamination sheets for office cubicles, cello tapes and brown tapes, and various packaging materials for stores (including lugs, glands, wires, pillars, panels, ring main units (RMUs), cables, poles, ferrules, and fuse units) are no longer in use, Adani Electricity said.

Meanwhile, the company also said that it has successfully replaced single-use plastics with more sustainable alternatives across its operations. For instance, the packaging material for pillars, panels, and RMUs has been replaced with multiple-use plastic.

Additionally, lugs, ferrules, and wires are now received in eco-friendly gunny bags, and jointing kits are received in cardboard boxes.

“Adani Electricity remains dedicated to leading the charge in environmental sustainability, constantly striving for innovative solutions to minimise its ecological footprint and inspire a greener future for all,” the company said.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, serves over 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs -- meeting close to 2,300 MW of power demand with 99.99 per cent reliability, which is among the highest in the country.

