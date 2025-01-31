Trisha, Tovino Thomas's Identity OTT Release Today, January 31 on Zee5

The Malayalam thriller Identity, starring Trisha Krishnan, Tovino Thomas, and Vinay Rai, hit theaters on January 2, 2025, and was released in Telugu theaters on January 24, 2025. Now, the film is available for streaming on ZEE5 starting today, January 31. Directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, Identity is offered in its original Malayalam version, with audio options in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. However, the Hindi version is not yet available, and there's no official confirmation on its release date.

Despite an intriguing storyline, Identity received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The Telugu version, in particular, struggled due to limited promotion and went largely unnoticed. How the film performs in the OTT space remains to be seen.

Produced by Roy C.J., Kochumon, and Raju Malliath, Identity features music by Jakes Bejoy. If you're into suspenseful thrillers, give Identity a try on ZEE5.