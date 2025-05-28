Tourist Family OTT Release on JioHotstar on June 2

Tourist Family, which released in theaters alongside Suriya’s Retro, has turned out to be a surprise hit. Despite having no major promotions, the film gained strong word-of-mouth and won the hearts of audiences. Now, the film is all set for its OTT release on Jio Hotstar from June 2, giving more viewers a chance to experience its emotional story.

The film features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles and is directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, a former YouTuber. His transition into filmmaking has been met with praise, thanks to the film’s emotional depth and simple yet effective storytelling. Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, Tourist Family also stars Mithun Jai Shankar, Kamalesh, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, and M.S. Bhaskar. Music is composed by Sean Roldan.

The story follows Dharmadas (Sasikumar), who illegally migrates from Sri Lanka to India with his wife Vasanthi (Simran) and their two sons. The family lives in secrecy as Dharmadas manages his brother-in-law’s business while trying to stay under the radar. He strictly warns his family not to speak to outsiders or reveal anything about their past.

However, the family members act differently, leading to unexpected problems and putting them at risk. The rest of the film explores how they deal with the resulting challenges and whether they manage to hold their family together.

Tourist Family became a word-of-mouth success for its honest performances and emotional resonance. As it prepares to arrive on OTT, the film is expected to find a wider audience who will connect with its touching portrayal of family, survival, and migration.