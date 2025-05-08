Thug Life OTT Release: Kamal Haasan Film to Release on Netflix Post Theatrical Outing?

Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan is teaming up with Mani Ratnam for the first time since their epic collaboration, Nayagan. The movie ended up being a cult classic in Tamil cinema and is still the reference point for so many gangster genre movies that filmmakers make in South Indian cinema. Nayagan is a movie buff's delight, and every single frame of the film gets talked about in detail at various panel discussions on social media.

Even during the promotional events of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan issued an apology to his fans for not making another movie with Mani Ratnam after Nayagan. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Thug Life, which comes 40 years after Nayagan's release. So, when the film finally releases on June 5th, it will be a festival in the theaters across South India.

The team is actively participating in promotions, and Kamal Haasan is spearheading the same. The movie has already released one song, which has become a huge hit among the masses. Now, people are waiting for the movie's teaser and trailer to come so that they can build proper hype for the film before its theatrical release.

Before its theatrical release, Thug Life secured a deal with a well-known OTT giant for its streaming debut.

Thug Life OTT Release: When and where to watch the film?

Kamal Haasan's film has signed a deal with OTT giant Netflix to make it available on its platform after its theatrical run is over. So, fans can expect Thug Life to start streaming on the platform nearly a month after its release on the big screen. This puts the rough OTT release date of Thug Life in the first week of July.