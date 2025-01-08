The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date and Time

The wait has finally come to an end for Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra fans with the much-anticipated thriller coming out on the digital platform ZEE5. Set to be launched on January 10, 2025, marking a massive milestone, the movie's OTT release will bring this interesting story to viewers' homes.

As fans count down to the release date, the buzz created by ZEE5's announcement across social media is promising viewers an immersive experience. With a compelling storyline and a talented cast, The Sabarmati Report is poised to captivate audiences once again, this time on a digital platform.

This recent film, The Sabarmati Report, by Dheeraj Sarna, has some fine action and thriller aspects to its narrative, considering it a grand feature following Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan as production companies.

The arrival of The Sabarmati Report on OTT is an apt treat for those who could not watch it in theatres or wish to experience its gripping story once again. Fans can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, thanks to ZEE5's digital premiere.

The Sabarmati Report's successful theatrical run in 2024 has set the stage for its OTT debut. With its release on ZEE5 just around the corner, thriller enthusiasts are in for a treat. Mark your calendars for January 10, 2025, and get ready to experience the thrill of The Sabarmati Report on OTT.

