Pushpa 2 OTT, Breach, Recruit Season 2 - OTT Releases on January 30

OTT platforms are releasing some exciting content in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Whether you're in the mood for family-friendly films, action-packed movies, or thrilling crime series, there’s something for everyone. Here are the latest releases on different platforms you can watch:

Netflix

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu Action Thriller) – January 30

The Recruit Season 2 (English Thriller Web Series) – January 30

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (English Crime Thriller Documentary) – January 29

Faceless (English Thriller) – January 31

Amazon Prime

You Are Cordially Invited (English Comedy) – January 30

Friday Night Lights Season 5 (English Romantic Drama Web Series) – January 30

Breach (Hollywood Sci-Fi Action Thriller) – January 30

ETV Win

Pothugadda (Telugu Revenge Thriller) – January 30

Zee5

Identity (Malayalam Crime Action Thriller) – January 31

Disney Plus Hotstar

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (English Animated Superhero) – January 29

The Secret of the Shielders (Hindi Adventure Thriller Web Series) – January 31

Check out these latest OTT releases and enjoy a range of genres from action to drama, crime, and thrillers!