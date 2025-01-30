Pushpa 2 OTT, Breach, Recruit Season 2 - OTT Releases on January 30
OTT platforms are releasing some exciting content in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Whether you're in the mood for family-friendly films, action-packed movies, or thrilling crime series, there’s something for everyone. Here are the latest releases on different platforms you can watch:
Netflix
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu Action Thriller) – January 30
The Recruit Season 2 (English Thriller Web Series) – January 30
American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (English Crime Thriller Documentary) – January 29
Faceless (English Thriller) – January 31
Amazon Prime
You Are Cordially Invited (English Comedy) – January 30
Friday Night Lights Season 5 (English Romantic Drama Web Series) – January 30
Breach (Hollywood Sci-Fi Action Thriller) – January 30
ETV Win
Pothugadda (Telugu Revenge Thriller) – January 30
Zee5
Identity (Malayalam Crime Action Thriller) – January 31
Disney Plus Hotstar
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (English Animated Superhero) – January 29
The Secret of the Shielders (Hindi Adventure Thriller Web Series) – January 31
