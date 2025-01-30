Tanya Maniktala: To now be a part of ‘Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar’ re-imagining feels surreal

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala, who is seen in the revamped version of the iconic track “Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar”, said she grew up listening to the number and finds it surreal to be a part of the reimagined version.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Tanya Maniktala shared, ”Being a part of ‘Tips Take 2’ has been an amazing opportunity. I remember listening to ‘Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar’ as a child—it was a song that always played around me and became a part of my growing-up years. To now be a part of its reimagining feels surreal.

The actress added: “The new version has a magical quality to it, and I felt an instant connection while filming. I can't wait for everyone to experience the beauty and nostalgia of the song and the video.”

Tanya, who is paired opposite actor Ishwak Singh, breathes new life into the song, which has vocals of Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur.

The original track is from the 1993 film “Khal Nayak” and is picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene.The song is sung by Alka Yagnik. The lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi.

Khal Nayak is a 1993 action crime film written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Ltd. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

The film focuses on the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu by sub-Inspector Ram and his cop girlfriend Ganga.

Khal Nayak is known for its music, especially the song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai", sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The Khal Nayak soundtrack album sold 10 million copies, making it one of the year's best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums, along with Baazigar.

The film released in August 1993, and became the second highest grossing Hindi film of 1993, surpassed only by Aankhen.

Tanya was last seen in the high-octane action film Kill.

