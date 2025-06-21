Panchayat S4, Squid Games 3, and Special Ops 2 OTT Release: Battle of Streaming Giants!

In the coming weeks, fans of the Indian streaming space who follow content across platforms can expect an intriguing battle that kicks off with Indian OTT shows. Ever since Netflix and Prime Video were launched in the country, they have been fighting for supremacy, and both platforms have produced excellent content to justify why people should be paying for their subscriptions, even if they get hefty at times.

It all started with Netflix's Sacred Games, which created a huge stir across the country for its bold, explicit, and daring approach to long-form storytelling. Prime Video upped the ante by creating The Family Man, which ended up becoming one of the most favorite Indian shows of all time, if not the best.

Prime vs. Netflix vs. JioHotstar: Who Wins the OTT Battle?

JioHotstar, previously HotStar, also joined the race, and even the OTT space has now become so crowded that almost every single platform has one good show to boast about. With so much content being generated, these platforms must allow a proper timeline for people to watch it. That's one of the reasons why two hyped and most anticipated shows from rival platforms won't release at the same time.

The same is happening in India's OTT space, where three of the country's biggest platforms are producing shows that have made their mark on all three apps.

Panchayat Season 4, which was initially scheduled to release on July 4th, has been moved up and will now be available for fans starting June 24th. This decision comes because Netflix is coming out with Squid Game Season 3, which will start streaming on the 27th of June.

This decision from Prime Video might come in handy because it will give enough time to those who are fans of the show before migrating to Squid Games. Once these two shows are done demanding the audience's time, the attention immediately shifts to Special Ops Season 2, the hit series from JioHotstar.

Special Ops 2 will start streaming on July 11th, and the show focuses on the growing cyber-terrorism that has become rampant.