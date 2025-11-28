Paanch Minar Hits OTT Just a Week After Theatres: Where to Watch

The Telugu film Paanch Minar has arrived on OTT soon after its theatrical run. Starring Raj Tarun and Rashi Singh, the movie released in cinemas on November 21, 2025, and made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 28. The quick turnaround has helped the film reach a wider audience, especially those who missed its week in theatres.

Directed by Ram Kadumula, Paanch Minar follows Kittu, a cab driver who gets unintentionally pulled into a messy world involving contract killers, a missing bag of money and a series of chaotic events. The film blends crime elements with comedy and features supporting performances from Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji and several others.

Reviews for the film have been mixed to average. Viewers have appreciated the lighter moments and humour, though many felt the storyline was predictable. Still, its breezy pace and easywatch nature make it a comfortable streaming choice for the weekend.

With Paanch Minar now available on Amazon Prime Video, audiences can stream the film at their convenience. For fans of crime comedies and Raj Tarun’s style of performances, the movie offers a simple and entertaining watch.