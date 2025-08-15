OTT Releases This Weekend (August 14-17): Janaki vs.State of Kerala, Tehran, Andhera, and More

Here's an intriguing list of new OTT releases on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Netflix, and other streaming services. From John Abraham's espionage thriller Tehran to Vanessa Kirby's action-packed drama Night Always Comes, this list contains fascinating selections that will provide you with an instant adrenaline boost. We also have binge-worthy titles like Alien: Earth, Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians, Court Kacheri, Young Millionaires, Andhera, and many others. Scroll through the entire list below, and remember to bookmark your favorites!

Alien: Earth-JioHotstar

Set two years before the events of Alien (1979), this engrossing sci-fi thriller follows Wendy and a handful of troops as they face Earth's greatest peril after a mysterious vessel crashes on shore.

Sena: Guardians of the Nation - Amazon MX Player

Sena: Guardians of the Nation is an action-packed thriller about Kartik Sharma, a young man who abandons a prosperous career in California to join the Indian Army, which upsets his father. After graduating from the Armed Forces Academy, he is assigned to Kashmir, where he and his father are apprehended by terrorists. The predicament drives the father and son to reconcile and formulate a strategy of escape.

In the Mud - Netflix

A near-death encounter tests the friendship of five female prisoners in this new criminal series, a spin-off of El Marginal. Things get much more complicated when corruption and turf wars threaten to ruin their lives.

Court Kacheri—Sony LIV

This comedic legal drama follows Param Mathur, a young man negotiating life's problems, especially familial expectations. Forced to follow his father's footsteps by becoming a lawyer, his life takes an unexpected turn.

Limitless Live Better Now - JioHotstar

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth returns with a new season of Limitless, a documentary series in which he takes on thrilling challenges to learn how to live longer and healthier. In the most recent edition, he completes three tasks: playing the drums at an Ed Sheeran performance, ascending a frozen 600-foot climbing wall in the Swiss Alps, and training with the South Korean Special Forces.

Night Always - Netflix

Vanessa Kirby stars in Night Always Comes as Lynette, a working-class lady on a mission to earn funds to restore her family home. However, as time runs out, she finds herself making questionable decisions that blur the line between right and wrong.

Tehran - Zee5

This geopolitical spy thriller starring John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar follows ACP Rajeev Kumar, an officer caught up in political intrigue during a secret assignment in Tehran, set against the backdrop of the 2012 bombings near the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

Saare Jahan Se Accha - Netflix

In Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians, set in the 1970s, Vishnu Shankar, an intelligence officer, engages in a strategic battle with his counterpart across the border to avert a devastating nuclear disaster. The Netflix series stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, and Tillotama Shome in prominent parts.

Andhera - Prime Video

This week, Amazon Prime Video launched the spine-chilling horror series Andhera. The plot revolves around an honest police officer who teams up with a troubled medical student to combat a mysterious evil entity and prevent imminent doom. The series stars Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla.

Janaki V vs. State of Kerala

This hard-hitting Malayalam film follows Janaki Vidhyadharan (played by Anupama Parameswaran), a Bengaluru-based IT worker whose life falls into a traumatic court struggle after she is sexually assaulted. Suresh Gopi's portrayal of David Abel Donovan, a skilled lawyer, complicates her quest for justice.

Constable Kanakam

The series is set in Repalle, Srikakulam, in the 1990s. The village features a strange spot known as Adavi Gutta. Women who enter this dangerous location go missing. As a result, the locals resolve that no one should go there. Kanaka Mahalakshmi, nicknamed Kanakam (Varsha Bollamma), works as a constable in Repalle. Kanakam's friend Chandrika (Megha Lekha) disappears one day, and Kanakam is partially to blame. What exactly happened to Chandrika? Where have the missing women gone? Why are they disappearing? Did Kanakam successfully solve the mystery? That is what the series is all about.

