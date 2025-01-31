OTT Releases This Friday: Must-Watch Movies and Series on January 31, 2025

As everyone’s favorite day of the week, Friday, finally arrives, it’s time to unwind with the latest OTT releases! This week brings an exciting mix of action, drama, thrillers, and comedy across popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Disney+ Hotstar, and MUBI. Get ready to binge-watch as we break down the top releases hitting your screens on January 31, 2025.

‘Identity’ on Zee5

The much-awaited Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Identity’ is set to premiere on Zee5. Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, the film is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The gripping storyline follows a dedicated police officer who joins forces with a sketch artist and an eyewitness to solve a gruesome crime. Also featuring Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai, and Aju Varghese, ‘Identity’ promises unexpected twists and thrilling suspense that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘The Snow Girl’ Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix’s hit thriller drama ‘The Snow Girl’ returns with its second season, offering even more suspense and intense storytelling. This time, Miren delves into an elite school at the center of a chilling mystery involving the disappearance and murder of two young girls. Alongside investigative journalist Jaime, played by Miki Esparbé, she uncovers a web of secrets, lies, and dark pasts. With an IMDb rating of 6.8, this season is set to be another gripping watch.

‘Bad Genius’ on Lionsgate Play

The English adaptation of the 2017 Thai blockbuster ‘Bad Genius’ is making its debut on Lionsgate Play. This high-stakes thriller follows a group of gifted senior students who mastermind a daring scheme to outsmart a corrupt college admissions system. With an impressive IMDb rating of 7.6, the movie delivers a thrilling and intelligent narrative that keeps viewers hooked till the very end.

‘The Secret Of The Shiledars’ on Disney+ Hotstar

A historical mystery thriller, ‘The Secret Of The Shiledars’ is created by Aditya Sarpotdar and revolves around a middle-aged man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he learns about a secret group protecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's hidden treasure. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, and Ashish Vidyarthi, this adventure drama promises a compelling storyline filled with history, suspense, and action.

‘Queers’ on MUBI

The much-anticipated film ‘Queers’ is finally making its OTT debut on MUBI. Premiering at renowned film festivals like Venice, New York, and BFI London, the movie stars Daniel Craig as William Lee, a fictionalized version of writer William S. Burroughs. The plot follows an American expatriate in Mexico City who falls for Eugene Allerton, leading to a complicated and mysterious journey in search of a telepathic plant. With an IMDb rating of 6.5, ‘Queers’ offers a unique and thought-provoking cinematic experience.