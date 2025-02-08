OTT Movies and Web Series To Watch This Weekend: Baby John, Game Changer, Mrs. & More!
As February begins, streaming platforms are set to bring an exciting lineup of fresh movies and web series. Whether you're a fan of gripping dramas, intense rivalries, or action-packed thrillers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home. Here’s a look at the confirmed releases for the first week of February:
Amazon Prime Video
Baby John (Hindi) – Rental | February 5
Game Changer (Telugu) | February 7
The Mehta Boys (Hindi, Telugu Dub) | February 7
Disney+ Hotstar
Kobali (Telugu Web Series) | February 4
Sony LIV
Bada Naam Karenge (Hindi Web Series) | February 7
ZEE5
Mrs. (Hindi Movie) | February 7
Netflix
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Hindi Web Series, Telugu Dub) | February 7
With a mix of regional cinema, sports rivalries, and web series, February's first week promises an entertaining start. Stay tuned for any additional releases that might further enhance your watchlist!