OTT Movies and Web Series To Watch This Weekend: Baby John, Game Changer, Mrs. & More!

As February begins, streaming platforms are set to bring an exciting lineup of fresh movies and web series. Whether you're a fan of gripping dramas, intense rivalries, or action-packed thrillers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home. Here’s a look at the confirmed releases for the first week of February:

Amazon Prime Video

Baby John (Hindi) – Rental | February 5

Game Changer (Telugu) | February 7

The Mehta Boys (Hindi, Telugu Dub) | February 7

Disney+ Hotstar

Kobali (Telugu Web Series) | February 4

Sony LIV

Bada Naam Karenge (Hindi Web Series) | February 7

ZEE5

Mrs. (Hindi Movie) | February 7

Netflix

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Hindi Web Series, Telugu Dub) | February 7

With a mix of regional cinema, sports rivalries, and web series, February's first week promises an entertaining start. Stay tuned for any additional releases that might further enhance your watchlist!