Harshvardhan Rane narrates story behind his casting in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’: 4 months late into auditions

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, whose superhit film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has been re-released in theatres, has shared an interesting story pertaining to his casting in the film.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared how the casting was already done for his part as he was 4 months late into the auditions. However, when he learnt about the film, he requested the makers to take a look at his audition. It didn’t matter to him if the makers rejected him after the audition but he just wanted to perform in front of them.

The actor told IANS, “I have begged and pleaded to get this film. Of course, I was extremely convinced about the role. I reached the audition 4 months late and the casting was already done. They asked me to leave the office and not to waste my time. I said, ‘Please, just watch my audition. I am ready to do it here’. They said, ‘You are wasting your time because the guy, who has been selected, is sitting in the next office. And the hero is reading the script’. I said, ‘Sir, I am not asking you to change anything. My request is that you just let me do an audition and throw it away’. After a lot of requests, he agreed and his assistant Ravi ji took my audition”.

He further mentioned, “Then Radhika ma'am and Vinay sir (the directors of the film) saw it. They came after an hour and asked me to do it again. I did it again. Then they came after an hour and a half. Vinay sir had tears in his eyes. They hugged me and said, ‘You have caused a lot of loss because all the clothes and costumes were done. We will have to change everything because the poster shoot was after 2 days’. I said, ‘Sir, thank you so much but I have a request. I have to go to the washroom’. They said, ‘Why didn't you tell us earlier?’ So, they pointed towards the office. When I went there, the hero was reading the script. I didn't have the courage to look into his eyes”.

The actor feels happy that the film has built such a strong legacy in the past decade owing to its storytelling, the performances and the music.

“But the fact that I had to plead for this role goes to show that I was very convinced from the beginning. After reading the story and its synopsis. I am just happy that it took 9-10 years but at least finally people understood my thought. I mean, people also connected with what I was connecting with. So, it is a good, sweet feeling. And in these 9-10 years, you have done many films”, he added.

Produced by Deepak Mukut under the banner of Soham Rockstar Productions, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ is currently playing in theatres.

