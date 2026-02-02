Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tharun Bhascker's Comedy Caper?

Om Shanthi Shanthi Shanthi, director-turned-actor Tharun Bhascker’s latest comedy-drama, hit theatres on January 30, 2026. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai, which is currently streaming on OTTplay Premium.

According to OTTplay Premium sources, Aha has secured the digital streaming rights to the film for a premium price. The movie is expected to make its OTT debut in the third week of February 2026, though an official streaming date is yet to be announced.

Directed by AR Sajeev, the film stars Eesha Rebba as the female lead alongside Tharun Bhascker. Since the release of its trailer, the film generated decent buzz, aided by aggressive promotions. While audiences appreciated the film’s engaging first half, the second half reportedly failed to maintain the same momentum.

Set in the Godavari region, the story follows a woman who marries into a deeply patriarchal household and eventually finds the courage to stand up against her oppressive husband. Tharun Bhascker essays the role of Omkar Naidu, a controlling and domineering husband.

Eesha Rebba received praise for her restrained and impactful performance. However, it was Tharun Bhascker who emerged as the standout, winning applause for his comic timing, expressive performance, authentic Godavari accent, and nuanced portrayal of a flawed character.

Despite its promising premise, the film struggled due to weak narration and lack of emotional depth in the latter half. The makers, however, remain optimistic that Om Shanthi Shanthi Shanthi will find a broader audience once it premieres on OTT.