Kuberaa OTT: Nagarjuna's Film to Stream Early After Rs.50 Crore Deal with Prime Video?

There is a lot of anticipation for Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming movie Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna alongside the legendary Tollywood hero. Nagarjuna, who has been testing his luck at the box office for quite some time and has been failing to generate a solid hit that works across all sections of the audience, is now coming up with a different attempt altogether in Kuberaa.

One of the main reasons for Kuberaa to receive such hype is also because of the director. Known for his sensible narratives, Sekhar Kammula has time and again shown that he can direct a solid drama and not just love stories. Kuberaa falls into the former category. Even though the promotional content that's been released so far has managed to garner little attention, there are high expectations for the movie to work wonders at the box office.

Sekhar Kammula is one director who always prioritizes narrative over elevating the lead protagonists, and with Dhanush and Nagarjuna playing the lead roles, Kuberaa promises to be a riveting drama. The movie, set to release on June 20th, is slowly looking to amp up the promotions and make the film ready for release.

Kuberaa OTT: Sekhar Kammula's Film to Stream Early?

Ahead of the release, producer Suniel Narang recently made an intriguing statement where Prime Video declared that if Kuberaa didn't release on the given date, they would reduce the amount they initially promised with the OTT deal.

With this, there is excitement about how much exactly Amazon Prime offered for Kuberaa. Reports suggest that the OTT giant is placing a significant wager on the film's potential success in the digital realm, which led to the agreement. signed was somewhere in the north of Rs. 50 crores. Furthermore, Prime Video is adamant about releasing the film early, and it won't be a surprise if Kuberaa lands on OTT right at the cusp of completing its four weeks.

If the film surpasses audience expectations and performs exceptionally well at the box office, Prime may consider delaying the digital release. However, given the limited time for Kuberaa's proper promotion, it appears unlikely that the film will become a box office sensation.

All in all, these are interesting times, as OTT platforms, especially for big films, are now playing a key role in decision-making on when to release a movie in the theaters.