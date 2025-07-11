Kuberaa Movie OTT Release: Nagarjuna-Dhanush Film Streaming Date Revealed!

Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, stands out as one of the rare Telugu films where each character executes their role flawlessly. It's tough for character-driven commercial films to rake in big bucks at the box office, but Kuberaa proved it wrong. Dhanush was a standout as a beggar, and Nagarjuna's show-stealing act as a conflicted individual earned him a lot of applause.

Kuberaa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Devi Sri Prasad, Kuberaa's soul, elevated the film to a new level with his soul-stirring background score. The movie ended up being a huge hit in the Telugu states and at the North American box office. If there is one area that the film underperformed, it's Tamil Nadu. They didn't really appreciate the movie as much as the trade expected them to, and it's one of the reasons why Kuberaa didn't end up being a huge blockbuster.

Now that the movie's four-week theatrical window is nearly over, everyone's attention is focused on Kuberaa's upcoming streaming debut. Prime Video acquired the rights to the film and has now announced its release date. As expected, Kuberaa will release on OTT right when its four-week window closes.

The confirmed streaming date for Kuberaa is July 18, and those who missed watching it in theaters can watch and appreciate it on OTT. It will be fascinating to observe the response to Kuberaa while streaming.