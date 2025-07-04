Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Review: Abhishek Bachchan Film Wobbles Its Way to Glory!

Abhishek Bachchan has consistently demonstrated his exceptional acting skills, as evidenced by some of his film choices. He is an actor who doesn't run behind the box office but decided to enact roles that give him satisfaction for choosing the craft. After the critically acclaimed I Want to Talk, Abhishek is back yet again in a performance-oriented role in Kaalidhar Laapata.

While the actor participates in multiple Housefull films as a side gig, he dedicates his full effort to projects such as I Want to Talk and Kaalidhar Laapata. Both films demand the actor abandon the typical Bollywood style of acting and strive for authenticity. This is where Kaalidhar Laapata excels.

Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines Big Time

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata is a Tamil remake of KD (A) Karuppudurai. The original film was also directed by the same filmmaker, but the Hindi version also stands out as Madhumita puts the film in Madhya Pradesh, where Kaalidhar (Abhishek Bachchan) suffers from memory loss, and his brothers want to disown him.

Understanding their brothers' plot, Kaalidhar escapes by catching a train to a long and distant place where he meets Ballu, an orphan played superbly by Daivik Bhagela. The director wants Kaalidhar and Ballu to show that friendship can happen at any age.

Their relationship is honest, and it grows to a point where they couldn't live without each other. The film Kaalidhar Laapata treats this bond with great care and tenderness, and despite its lack of emotionally stirring scenes, it simply works. There were a few inconsistencies in the plot, like how Abhishek Bachchan's character completely gets cured on his own once he meets Ballu, and he even begins to earn for himself.

However, this is a minor plot hole in a story that is deeply written and directed. Kaalidhar Laapata will resonate with those who believe in the magic of human relationships, and this is a big enough reason for the film to be watched and cherished.

Kaalidhar Laapata streams on Zee5 (Z5).