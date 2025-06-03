Jaat OTT Release Postponed? Suspense Surrounds Sunny Deol's Hit Film

Sunny Deol, at the age of over 60, has established himself with a massive box-office hit in Indian cinema. As an exceptional actor, Sunny Deol established himself in the late 80s and 90s with consecutive blockbusters, but his popularity waned as Bollywood shifted its focus towards the Khans.

In 2023, Sunny Deol's Gaddar 2 revitalized his film career, emerging as one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema history and challenging Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Sunny Deol celebrated the success big time and invited the industry to announce his revival at the cinemas. Sunny Deol promptly shifted his focus and secured the services of a Telugu director for his upcoming film.

Gopichand Malineni, a successful Tollywood director, joined Sunny Deol to create a high-octane action entertainer in Jaat. The movie ended up being the second-highest grosser in Sunny Deol's career after Gaddar 2, and fans loved the way Gopichand presented Sunny. The first half received immense praise from the audience, while the latter half faced criticism; nevertheless, Jaat managed to achieve strong box-office numbers during its extended run, and the makers have announced a sequel.

Before the sequel gets on floors, Jaat will test its fate with the OTT audiences, and it remains to be seen if streaming fans will love this movie as much as moviegoers did during the theatrical run.

Jaat OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie?

Sunny Deol's Jaat's OTT rights were acquired by Netflix, and even though June 6th was considered the initial streaming date for its OTT premiere, the streaming platform has yet to make any announcements regarding the same. As a result, there is a bit of suspense about when the movie will be released. In all likelihood, Jaat will make its digital premiere on the 6th of June, and fans can expect an update from Netflix anytime soon in the event of any delay.