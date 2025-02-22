February 22, 23 Weekend OTT Releases:  Daaku Maharaj, Marco, Baby John, The White Lotus and more

The weekends arrived on February 22, and 23, and it's the time to see what's trending on OTTs. From exciting thrillers to emotional dramas, there's a little bit for everyone on a range of platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Aha, Sun NXT, and many others.

Here's a rundown of the new OTT releases to watch over the weekend:

Reacher Season 3: Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, this action-packed series is now streaming on Prime Video. Based on the bestselling novels by Lee Child, Reacher follows the story of Jack Reacher, a former military policeman who roams the country righting wrongs.

The White Lotus Season 3: Watch Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon in this award-winning series, now streaming on Jio Hotstar. The White Lotus is a comedy-drama television series that explores the lives of the staff and guests at an exclusive tropical resort.

Suits LA Season 1: Stephen Amell and Lex Scott Davis lead this Suits spin-off, which is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. Suits LA is the tale of a college dropout who gets hired at a law firm without a law degree.

Daaku Maharaj: Starring Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal, the action movie is now available to stream on Netflix. Daaku Maharaj is a Telugu action movie whose story revolves around a fearless and gallant police officer.

Strays: Will Forte and Jamie Foxx star in this side-splitting comedy, streaming now on Netflix. Strays is an animated comedy series in which the narrative follows a cast of stray animals that live on the streets and face all the challenges of life on the streets.

Zero Day Season 1: Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan lead this intense series, now streaming on Netflix. Zero Day is a drama series about a team of hackers who need to employ their skills to destroy a corrupt company.

Baby John: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh lead this romantic comedy, which is currently available on Prime Video. Baby John is a Hindi romantic comedy film based on the story of a young couple who fall in love despite their differences.

Crime Beat Season 1: Breshna Khan Hamid and Sai Tamhankar feature in this thrilling series, now streaming on ZEE5. Crime Beat is a crime drama series that revolves around the narrative of a group of detectives who have to crack a set of complicated crimes.

Marco: Unni Mukundan, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, and Kabir Singh Duhan feature in this thriller, which is now streaming on Aha. Marco is a Telugu thriller film based on the life of a young man who has to go through a complicated web of crime and lies.

Sammelanam Season 1: Vignay Abhishek and Bindu Bhargavi star in this interesting series, which is currently streaming on ETV WIN. Sammelanam is a Telugu drama series that traces the life of a set of friends who have to face the highs and lows of life.

Katha Kamamishu: Indraja and Karuna Kumar lead this heartwarming drama, now streaming on Sun Nxt. Katha Kamamishu is a Telugu drama film based on the story of a couple in their early twenties who have to face marriage challenges.

Vanangaan: Arun Vijay and Mamitha Biju feature in this action-packed movie, currently available on Prime Video. Vanangaan is an action Tamil-language movie featuring the story of a fearless police officer.

Bottle Radha: Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan unite in this thrilling thriller, which is currently streaming on Aha Tamil. Bottle Radha is a Tamil thriller film in which a youth has to go through the intricacies of crime and fraud.

Tenant: Dharma Keerthiraj and Tilak Shekar star in this engaging drama, now streaming on Sun Nxt. Tenant is a Kannada-language drama film that follows the story of a young man who must navigate the challenges of life as a tenant.

School Friends Season 3: Ashnoor Kaur and Navika Kotia feature in this exciting show, now available on Amazon MX Player. School Friends is a Hindi drama television series that features the lives of a group of friends as they go through the highs and lows of school life.

Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal: Sheeba Chaddha and Pavali Gulati feature in this comedy show, available now on Jio Hotstar. Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal is a Hindi comedy series where a family has to face all the trials and tribulations of life.

Oops Ab Kya Season 1: Jaaved Jaaferi and Shweta Basu shine in this rib-tickling comedy, which is now on Jio Hotstar. Oops, Ab Kya is a comedy series in the Hindi language based on the life of a young girl who goes through the twists and turns of life in the city.

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 11: Streaming now on Netflix. Gabby's Dollhouse is a children's animated television series that revolves around the life of a little girl who finds a magical dollhouse.

Average Joe Season 1: Featuring Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Deon Cole, streaming now on Jio Hotstar. Average Joe is an American comedy television series that revolves around the life of a young man who has to face the realities of everyday life.

Shadow Land: Starring Rhona Mitra and Jon Voight, available on Prime Video. Shadow Land is an American action movie about a young woman who must survive in a web of crime and dishonesty.

With so many thrilling releases to pick from, this weekend is bound to be a binge-watcher's heaven. So pop some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get set to indulge in some of the finest OTT content available!

