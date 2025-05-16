Arjun S/o.Vyjayanthi OTT Release: Kalyan Ram's Police Drama Streams on Prime Video Now!

Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram is known for picking scripts that have a strong familial attachment to them. The actor, who has been searching for a hit since the release of Bimbisaara, has decided to do Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi and has also brought in Vijayashanthi to enact the role of his mother.

Police roles are not quite new to the legendary actress. She has made a name for herself with her powerful portrayal of multiple police roles, and fans still remember how impactful Vijayashanti was in depicting such characters. The promotional content for the movie promised an emotional journey, but the reviews were mediocre at best.

Despite the underwhelming reviews, the movie's team claimed that the film was a blockbuster and even reached the break-even mark within a few days of its release. While it's difficult to verify what the movie team revealed, Arjun S/o. Vyjayanthi geared up to test its fate with the OTT audiences.

Arjun S/o. Vyjayanthi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

Kalyan Ram's mother-son drama is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream for fans. It will be fascinating to see how the streaming audience, who are more diverse and critical than theatergoers, receives this film. Arjun, S/o. Vyjayanthi, followed the 4-week window that Telugu movies usually follow and landed on Prime. We released the video approximately 28 days ago.