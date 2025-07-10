Aap Jaisa Koi, Brick, and Too Much OTT Releases: Netflix Dominates Streaming This Week!

Netflix has consistently demonstrated its ability to produce high-quality content, regardless of whether it reaches a wider audience. They consistently release movies and web shows from all over the world. This month is particularly significant for Netflix because its international content has been attracting a large number of Indian audiences.

Brick and Too Much: Netflix's International Releases Work Big Time

One notable film is Brick, a German movie that tells the story of a couple unable to leave their apartment due to a giant wall blocking their main door. Brick blends science fiction into reality and offers viewers an intriguing experience when it comes to watching the thrills. It's one hour and forty minutes of thrills, twists, and suspense built into an engaging thriller, and if the pace isn't enough for Brick to work, then moviemakers across the world are in big trouble.

For 100 minutes, you can forget everything and enjoy this film with a bucket of popcorn. The dubbing dialogues could have been better since most viewers will watch in English. However, Brick is a captivating film that is sure to attract a large audience on Netflix.

The next piece of content that's slowly building its audience on Netflix is Too Much, an Emily-in-Paris-style Rom-com show starring Megan Stalter. Megan plays Jessica, a workaholic who experienced a breakup and decides to experience London because of how dreamy she imagined the city to be when she was young.

The creators aimed to challenge this naivety with Too Much, and the show immediately ignited laughter. While trying to portray the reality of being in a relationship, what Too Much offers is a hilarious look at life, love, and the idea of modern romance. It's a 10-episode show, and just like how you flip pages of a good mystery thriller, you will keep pressing that Next Episode button until you are done with the show.

Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

All in all, Netflix scored big time with Indian audiences with two International releases. And, if you think that the OTT giant has had enough, you are wrong. For fans of the romantic genre, the streaming platform is bringing in a different love story altogether with Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Well-made love stories are slowly getting faded away in Indian cinema, and Aap Jaisa Koi promises to bring the love back among audiences for romantic tales. It remains to be seen how well Aap Jaisa Koi will be received by viewers, but one thing is evident. Netflix will surely dominate streaming this weekend, and its viewership numbers will likely shoot up, thanks to the diverse content they are offering.

Aap Jaisa Koi starts streaming on Netflix from July 11th, possibly from 12:30 PM IST.