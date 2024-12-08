Open to work with Adani Group: Kerala Minister Rajeev

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Kerala Minister of Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeev said that public welfare and the state’s green development will remain the government’s top priority while attracting private investment and clarified that there were no restrictions on working with the Adani Group in future.

Talking to reporters, Rajeev said the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Seaport near its capital Thiruvananthapuram will go ahead as planned, ruling out any rethink in the backdrop of proceedings against the Adani group in the US.

Expressing the government’s objective of promoting green projects, the minister said there is no bar on investment from any private investor, including the Adani Group, but clarified that the Left government was firm about not allowing the privatisation of water and electricity distribution.

Rajeev said the government is committed to creating jobs and for that private investment would be encouraged as earlier. However, no special sops would be offered at the cost of losing revenue, he said.

While Rajeev praised the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam port project, he reiterated the Left government’s opposition to a group company operating domestic and international terminals of Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Outlining knowledge-based industries as the government’s priority, the minister highlighted that workers’ protests in the state were below the national average and the state’s worker safety track record was also impressive.

Rajeev said the state government has been pushing for a digital revolution in the state and was keen to become the first fully digitally literate state.

Showcasing the state’s literate and productive workforce, the Minister invited private investment claiming that the high wage levels in the state may appear to be a little unattractive but these come with the assurance of high productivity of workers.

In the last three years, Kerala has received Rs 46,000 crore worth of investment even as the government maintains its focus on high-tech and knowledge-based industries. Processing of spices, robotics and manufacturing of medical devices have been the special areas of investment.

In over two years, the state government has been able to generate seven lakh new jobs in small enterprises.

