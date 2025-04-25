Five dead in tragic fire at rice mill in UP's Bahraich, three in critical condition

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), April 25 (IANS) At least five people died in a major industrial fire at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill located in the Dargah area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said. Three others are injured and undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Their condition is critical.

According to reports, the fire started in the upper section of the rice mill around dawn, triggering chaos among the workers present.

In an attempt to control the blaze, eight workers rushed to extinguish the fire but were quickly surrounded by the dense, toxic smoke filling the facility. Tragically, five of them lost their lives after suffocating inside the mill.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani confirmed the incident and explained the circumstances leading to the mishap. “The workers were engaged in operations related to drying paddy. A machine was being used to remove moisture from the grains, and the smoke that emanated during this process proved fatal. Unfortunately, five workers died due to smoke inhalation,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr M.M. Tripathi of the local hospital shared further details about the victims. “We received eight people. Sadly, five were already deceased upon arrival. The remaining three are undergoing treatment. The incident occurred in a mill located in the Dargah area,” he said.

Local administrative authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether any safety protocols were violated. Fire safety and labour rights activists have also raised concerns over the working conditions in such mills, particularly during high-risk operations.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken if any lapses in safety or negligence are found.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.