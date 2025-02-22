One year of TVK: Over 2,000 party office bearers to attend celebrations

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to celebrate its first anniversary on February 26 at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, which is likely to be attended by 2,000 office bearers.

Entry will be restricted to those with valid passes. TVK General Secretary N. Anand recently inspected the venue to oversee the arrangements.

During the event, TVK chief Vijay is expected to outline his party's strategic direction ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, after years of speculation about his political entry.

He later unveiled the party's flag and symbol at its headquarters in Chennai on August 22, 2024. Since its inception, TVK has gained attention for Vijay's political statements, which have sparked debate among his supporters and political analysts due to perceived contradictions on certain issues.

During the party's launch, Vijay positioned TVK against "corruption" and "divisiveness" and announced its participation in the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, he refrained from endorsing any party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On October 27, 2024, TVK held its first major political conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. He labelled the BJP as his "ideological adversary" and the DMK as his "political adversary". He also accused the DMK of being a "family-centric party" that exploits the "Dravidian" identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for engaging in "divisive politics".

In response, the DMK dismissed Vijay's criticism, alleging that TVK was acting as the "C-team" of the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad advised Vijay to focus on public welfare rather than stirring political controversies. He also urged the actor-turned-politician to acknowledge the support he has received from various political factions, including the BJP.

Vijay's political credibility has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. This victory set TVK apart from other emerging political parties, such as Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which failed to win any seats.

Political analysts suggest that Vijay's recent statements indicate his ambition for the Chief Minister's position in the 2026 elections. He has also stated that TVK will only form alliances with parties that accept his leadership, further reinforcing his intent to play a dominant role in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

