‘One person, one post’: Dilip Jaiswal resigns as Bihar cabinet minister (Lead)

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) Dilip Jaiswal was warmly welcomed by the BJP leaders at the party office in Patna on Wednesday after tendering his resignation as Bihar cabinet minister under ‘one person, one post’ policy.

“Dilip Jaiswal has become a 100 per cent organisation person after he resigned as cabinet minister,” said former union minister Radha Mohan Singh who welcomed him at the party headquarters

Earlier, Dilip Jaiswal, the BJP state president, resigned as Land Reform and Revenue Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Bihar Governor has accepted his resignation after being forwarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Jaiswal stepped down under the BJP’s ‘one person, one post’ policy. Given his strong influence in the party, he is expected to focus on strengthening the party’s presence in Bihar.

He has also announced that a State Council meeting will be held on March 4 at Bapu Auditorium to elect the new BJP state president for the next three years.

“Over 6,000 BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, and block presidents, will participate in the election process,” Jaiswal said.

In another development, the much-anticipated cabinet expansion in the Nitish Kumar government will take place in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Seven legislators have been shortlisted and sent to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for final approval.

The Cabinet expansion comes as a strategic move by the BJP ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections and is expected to bring in a fresh political dynamic as the NDA strengthens its position in Bihar.

